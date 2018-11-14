What strange times we live in.

Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a law that would let Sen. Cory Booker run for president while running for re-election to the Senate. Once again, Hillary Clinton's name is being tossed around as a contender for president as well. And Democrats are determined to investigate anything and everything President Trump's been up to or said.

Oh, and a week-plus after the election, there's still no telling just how serious Republicans' hold on the U.S. Senate will be. Heck, we only found out who'd hold one of New Jersey's 12 House seats Wednesday .

There's a lot up in the air. And perhaps a lot that doesn't sit right.

"You know what this is proving? Democracy as we know it doesn't work," Jim Gearhart says on the latest edition of the Jim Gearhart Show podcast , available here as well on iTunes and Google Play .

Jim's not the first to make that suggestion. Alexander Fraser Tytler said hundreds of years ago a democracy could only exist "until the majority discovers it can vote itself largess out of the public treasury."

And, as Jim says, "our decisions are made by those with absolutely no competence to make those decisions —by which I mean the electorate."

He says an increasingly divided country has become full of people voting in their own narrowly defined self-interest — "with no eye to sound government at all, but according to whatever emotional urgings they might have at the moment."

That can't be good.

