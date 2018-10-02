The danger cops face on NJ roads — #BlueFriday

It just goes to show you how dangerous the job of a police officer can be. Sometimes in the normal course of their duties, driving down the road or working a traffic detail, life can change in a matter of seconds.

Two Township of Hamilton Police Officers found this out in two separate incidents. Both involving a pick up truck.

Officer Clay Clayton was injured when his patrol car was hit by a pick up truck this past Friday. Sergeant Christopher Gehring was hit by a different pick up on Monday while working a traffic detail on foot.

Our #BlueFriday honorees this week are Officer Clayton and Sgt. Gehring. We're wishing them a speedy recovery and looking forward to having them both back out on the job protecting and serving our community.

