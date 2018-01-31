Welcome to the west coast, New Jerseyans.

It may be a bit too early to judge new Gov. Phil Murphy, but one thing seems for sure — the liberal governor and liberal legislature are relishing the thought of pushing through liberal policies that didn't stand a chance in the Christie year.

It feels a lot like Murphy's got two goals, Jim Gearhart in the latest installment of the Jim Gearhart Show podcast , available here as well on iTunes and Google Play .

One is to make marijuana legal. The other is to "make Goldman Sachs great again."

So hold onto your wallets and pocketbooks, because the Californization of New Jersey is under way, Jim warns.

Maybe the politicians just want a populace too stoned to object to anything the government might do, Jim suggests. And maybe the government's not going to stop until New Jersey feels a lot like a a state with the ocean on the wrong side — a state where lawmakers take seriously the prospect of sending people to jail for handing out plastic straws .

Maybe next is a law requiring all toilets to have seat belts.

"I can see them (enforcing this law)," Jim says. "They've all got Mr. Hanky suits."

That's it's just part of what Jim takes on in the latest installment of his podcast. Check out the full episode to hear the rest.

