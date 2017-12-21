The ‘BS House Band’ performs Jingle Bells

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Helping to get everyone in the Christmas spirit after a long week of talking taxes, budgets and politics was the official band of the morning show. Named “The BS House Band” by our esteemed chief meteorologist Dan Zarrow, the band performed several great Christmas hits on the show Thursday.

Dan on Trumpet, Patrick Lavery on keyboard, Bob Williams on Trumpet (yes, we needed two trumpets) and guest band member Jill Myra on the Tambourine. Jen Ursillo provided the background dancing/swaying to round out the show. Enjoy the video…thanks guys! And Merry Christmas!

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea.

