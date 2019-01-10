ATLANTIC CITY — The first New Jersey casino to offer sports betting is expanding its space to do so. The Borgata says work will begin work next week on an $11 million project to expand its sports book and integrate it with what the casino calls a "destination bar."

The Borgata was the first New Jersey casino to take a sports bet last June after the state won a U.S. Supreme Court case clearing the way for all 50 states to do so. The sports betting has been operating out of temporary space. The new, larger bar and sports betting facility should be ready by summer.

The Borgata is "proud to have been at the forefront of legalized sports betting in New Jersey and look forward to advancing our product with an innovative gaming and entertainment experience for our guests to enjoy," said Marcus Glover, the Borgata's president and chief operating officer.

The casino joins others in Atlantic City that have expanded their sports betting facilities or plan to do so in the coming months. The Ocean Resort Casino opened a full-scale sports book shortly after opening last June, and Resorts recently unveiled its own expanded full-scale sports book. Casinos operating out of smaller temporary space with plans to expand later this year include Bally's, Tropicana and Harrah's.

Sports betting is off to a fast start in New Jersey, with $928 million worth of bets having been made from June 14, when the Borgata took its first bet, through the end of November. Statistics for December are to be announced next week. The Borgata is owned by MGM Resorts International.

