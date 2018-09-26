The Bill Cosby-Brett Kavanaugh connection

It's ironic that Sen. Lindsey Graham, R - S.C. recently said, that Brett Kavanaugh was "not Bill Cosby." Because that very fact may soon be unfairly thrown at the GOP and white people everywhere.

Brett Kavanaugh of course is the Supreme Court nominee who had the job all but wrapped up when along came the story and accusations of Christine Blasey Ford who knew him back in high school. She swears when she was 15 and he was 17, at a house party, he sexually assaulted her. Held her down, groped her, tried to get her clothing off, clamped his hand down over her mouth so she couldn't scream. His good friend Mark Judge jumped in too, she says, and that's when she was able to get away. In August a former FBI agent administered a polygraph test on her and said it showed she was being truthful. Then came another accuser, Deborah Ramirez. Kavanaugh denies all of this. Ford is due to testify Thursday.

While all this drama is going on, this is the same week Bill Cosby was finally sentenced. He is now spending at least the next 3 years in state prison for having sexually assaulted Andrea Constand. Five other women with similar horror stories testified at his second trial. Dozens of other women came forward leading up to the case. And his own words in a years old deposition seemed to seal his fate. Guilty. Cliff Huxtable just a mask with a sexual predator lying underneath. I hope he dies in prison. I'd hate to see him enjoy any freedom after drugging and violating these women.

Which brings me to my point. The Bill Cosby case and the Brett Kavanaugh case shouldn't have anything to do with each other other than they both involved sexual assault allegations. But if Brett Kavanaugh is confirmed, I believe you'll hear an outcry of racial injustice. The black man sent away. The white man got away with it.

The stage for this has already been set. In a rambling message after the sentencing, Bill Cosby's publicist Andrew Wyatt said, "I believe and think it is important to point out that this has been the most racist and sexist trial in the history of the United States."

Really? Bill Cosby woke up in prison this morning because he's a black man, not because he's a sexual predator?

"They persecuted Jesus, and look what happened. I'm not saying Mr. Cosby's Jesus, but we know what this country has done to black men for centuries."

Another disgusting play of the race card. Nice going, Wyatt. But he also said the most sexist trial in the history of the United States. And to be fair he actually did invoke Brett Kavanaugh's name here.

"What is going on in Washington today with Judge Kavanaugh is part of that sex war."

Ah, the #metoo movement is all to blame you see. How dare women speak too late I suppose is part of his mantra. The thing is, perhaps he sees Kavanaugh and Cosby as kindred souls, brothers in unconsenting flesh, at the moment. But if Kavanaugh is confirmed and goes on to the United States Supreme Court while Bill Cosby goes on to more days in state prison, which card will he play then, the sexist card or the race card?

My bet is the race card, and that others will too. Stay tuned.

