This week Big Joe welcomes musical guests, Williams Honor , comedienne/actor Jeff Norris , backwards spelling master Cara Danielo , plus the best house band in North America Pat Guadagno and the Big Band . Cousin Chip will be there and we’ll play Stump the Big Band.

Fireworks will follow the big show. Join us for a free family night of big fun, great music and laughs. The show starts at 7pm right off the Grant Avenue entrance off the boardwalk on the beach in Seaside Heights. Bring your family, friends and beach chairs, come have some fun!