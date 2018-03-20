The big comedy show…seriously, this ain’t no muffin joke

NJ 101.5 YouTube Screen Shot

Only a few days left to get your tickets to the biggest #SpeakingMillennial comedy event so far this year!

I'll be joined on stage with my co-host Jessica Nutt as we welcome three great comics to entertain the crowd. Eric Potts, Steve Trevelise and Jay Black will be performing with us at the Brook Arts Center in Bound Brook, NJ Saturday night, March 24th at 8pm.

We're gonna open the doors early at 7pm so you can be on hand as we record an episode of our podcast in front of the live audience. Get your tickets HERE.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Newsletter, NJ Comedy Show, Speaking Millennial
Categories: Bill Spadea, Speaking Millennial Podcast, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top