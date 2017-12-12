Tuesday marks the first day of the eight-day Jewish holiday celebration and I was joined by friend of the show, Rabbi Yaakov Chaiton.

Rabbi Chaiton and his wife joined me last year to discuss traditional foods for the Rosh Hashanah celebration. Of course we discussed the best foods for a proper Hanukkah celebration. Rabbi Chaiton's preferred meal consists of potato latkes with pulled beef and a lime-avocado sauce. Sounds delicious.

If you're celebrating, enjoy a very Happy Holiday. If you're celebrating Christmas, but have friends who celebrate Hanukkah, make sure you stop over for latkes...or just make them yourself. Right out of the oil with some sea salt. Perfect.

This post is brought to you in partnership with Rose's Razor's, the premier razor plan for the Modern Woman. Enter promo code NJ1015 for 15 percent off your first online purchase.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea.

This post is brought to you in partnership with Rose's Razor's, the premier razor plan for the Modern Woman. Enter promo code NJ1015 for 15 percent off your first online purchase.

More from New Jersey 101.5: