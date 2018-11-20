The best hangout bars in New Jersey

The Wednesday night before Thanksgiving, aka "Blackout Wednesday ," is traditionally a night when college kids hit a bar to catch up with their old high school friends. It's also a time to catch up with your friends who are in town for family.

What you need is a great place where the drinks are cheap, the food is good and the conversation can be heard. I put this question out on my social media and here are the suggestions you came up with, both old and new.

Jill Zutty: "I’ll be Diplomatic! 😊Shoutout to ALL the Awesome Bars and Restaurants in the Princeton area where Everyone knows my name!!! The Waitstaff and Bartenders are the ones who deserve So Much Credit For Making Our Events Rock !!!"

Tom Cunningham: Stone Pony

Dan Hopman: The Driftwood, Penns Grove

Melynda B. Ulrich: Brothers and Granada in Hamilton.

Chrissy Biglin Harris: Miami Mike's

Greg Kahn: The Jug Handle in Cinnaminson

Beth Coffey Fite: The Saloon

Carlo Bellario: The Surf Club

Gail Morrone: Rivelli’s in Union City

Rick Verso: The Wonder Bar.

Rick Burckhardt: Shepherd's inn, Haddonfield

John Skinski: Plaza 12 and Kelly's

What bar do you go to with your friends from high school?

More from New Jersey 101.5: