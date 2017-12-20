Subscribe to Forever 39 on the NJ 101.5 app to get alerts of new episodes.

You might never want to step foot inside your home again after listening to this episode of Forever 39! Let's just say there are A LOT of really yucky things lurking in common household items. In fact, the things you use on a daily basis are filled with mold, yeast, E.coli, staphylococcus bacteria and salmonella. YIKES!

In 2011, NSF International did a study to determine the grimiest spots in the average household. The "Germiest Places in the Home" study took a look at 30 everday household items from 22 families. The families that participated in the study were asked to swab the surfaces of common household items like faucets, oven knobs, and coffee makers. The samples were then studied by NSF International researches.

So if you think the bathroom is the most disgusting place in a home ... think again! The study found that dish rags and sponges, kitchen sinks, counter tops, and cutting boards were some of the worst offenders when it came to E.coli and salmonella. And hey, if anyone wants to run home and clean after reading this information, we can't say we blame you. We had the same reaction!

An article in FashionBeans, an online publication about men's fashion, took a more in-depth look at the NSF International study, and even provided advice on how often you should be washing the items looked at the in study. We swear you may never sleep in your bed or pick up your dog's toys again!

Also from this week's Forever 39 podcast — Making friends in your 30s, 40s. PLUS: Our favorite Christmas movies revealed.



— Annette and Megan, Forever 39

