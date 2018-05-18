The Amazing Kreskin bringing his globetrotting show to New Jersey

The Amazing Kreskin is still going strong at the age of 83, and will be performing at the Broadway Theatre in Pitman this Sunday at 2pm.

Taking his sold-out off-Broadway show, The Amazing Kreskin Live, on the road, this performance will showcase the legendary mentalist’s you-gotta-see-‘em-to-believe-‘em abilities as a reader of people’s thoughts, which have mesmerized and amazed fans of all ages around the world for some six decades.

And, of course, Kreskin will finish each performance with his signature piece, in which he requests that his check be hidden somewhere in the venue. If he fails to find it, he will forfeit that show’s fee. Has that ever happened?

"I’ve failed 11 times, the last time was two weeks ago off Broadway. That’s not many times out of 6,000. The most famous failure. I love New Zealand. My first tour there, my third night at the Colosseum, I couldn’t do it. I could get vibrations. The people have to concentrate I couldn’t get any impressions. I gave up my money."

New Zealand isn't his only foreign destination for shows. Over the course of many decades Kreskin said he spends a lot of time on planes.

"My career has been like an adventure. So far in my career I’ve thrown a little over three and one half million miles," he said. "I’m 83-years-old. Two years ago if you took all the radio, television, and concert appearances in one year I did exactly 364 appearances around the world"

Of all Kreskin's predictions, there is one that stands out most.

"In 2012 I was doing an interview, I made a statement because Zuckerberg had started Facebook. I said this is a great organization, it’s going to make billions of dollars but I have this awful feeling that six years from now there’s going to be a disaster in the organization covered by congress. Everyone’s been calling me, what made you predict the exact amount of years it took place."

As for what's next for the Amazing Kreskin, he had just two words for me ... "stay tuned."

More From New Jersey 101.5