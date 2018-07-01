The 4th Annual Asbury Park Promenade of Mermaids — PHOTOS

On a sun-drenched Saturday, mermaids, pirates, and sea creatures of all manner descended on the Asbury Park boardwalk for the Fourth Annual Promenade of Mermaids.

This is a wonderful event; everyone is happy, everyone is friendly and some of the costumes are unreal. There were plenty of Ariels, Ursulas, even a giant seagull.

This was my third Promenade, and it seemed like it was better attended than previous editions, although there’s always been a good crowd. There were a lot more people taking pictures, running down mermaids and asking them to pose. They were all good natured about it, though, posing for all photographers, professional and amateur.