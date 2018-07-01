The 4th Annual Asbury Park Promenade of Mermaids — PHOTOS
On a sun-drenched Saturday, mermaids, pirates, and sea creatures of all manner descended on the Asbury Park boardwalk for the Fourth Annual Promenade of Mermaids.
This is a wonderful event; everyone is happy, everyone is friendly and some of the costumes are unreal. There were plenty of Ariels, Ursulas, even a giant seagull.
This was my third Promenade, and it seemed like it was better attended than previous editions, although there’s always been a good crowd. There were a lot more people taking pictures, running down mermaids and asking them to pose. They were all good natured about it, though, posing for all photographers, professional and amateur.
It was pretty hot, and I went through a lot of lemonade, but it was worth it. I hope you enjoy the photos.