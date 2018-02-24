Record $2M raised at 2018 Polar Bear Plunge at Seaside Heights

SEASIDE HEIGHTS — More than 7,100 men and women, clad in shorts or bikinis, jumped into near-freezing Atlantic Ocean on Saturday to raise a record $2 million for charity.

The annual Polar Bear Plunge raises funds for Special Olympics NJ.

This year's turnout bested last year's $1.9 million haul, which was the highest amount ever raised until this year.

The weather on Saturday afternoon was a breezy and wet 50 degrees. The water was about 40 degrees.

