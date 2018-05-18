The 2 items that will slow you down at self-checkout

OK, so you know that dilemma when you go to the store and see the self-checkout and you pause for a minute to decide if you wanna whip through it and feel really cool like a real-live cashier, or stand in line and wait for the actual real-live cashier?

You don’t wanna do it unless you have easy stuff, right? Or too much stuff?

Well, according to this lovely Walmart employee, there are a couple of items that are gonna trip you up and slow you down. See her tips above.

If you have these in your cart, you should just slum it in the check out line with everyone else.

More from New Jersey 101.5: