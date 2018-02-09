Stretching from the very top of the state to the very bottom, the 172.4-mile superhighway known as the Garden State Parkway is the busiest toll road in the country .

It's also a way of life for those of us who live near it — and there are some rules that travelers should follow when traversing the Parkway.

So, I present to you, the 10 Commandments of the Garden State Parkway.