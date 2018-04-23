10 Commandments of Raising a 12-year-old in NJ

My daughter, Abby, is the love of my life — fresh, funny, truly a wonderful little soul that brings me sunshine every day.

She's now 12, and her life and what she does is just so funny, it’s too funny not to talk about or write about. It’s all about sharing our adventures with you. Time flies. Thanks for all of your advice through the years, moms — we are never alone!

Raising a 12-year-old is filled with so much sass, love, friends, ice cream ... and softball. One day, she's yelling at us, and the next she's all lovey. Oh, my word — please — I thought these mood swings would come closer to 15!

But some things remain the same every day. Abby loves the house she lives in, her neighborhood, her school. She loves her Nanny and Poppy — and she loves this great state!

Here are my 10 Commandments of Raising a 12-Year-Old in New Jersey