The 10 best reactions to Eagles players boycotting White House

New Jersey native Malcolm Jenkins is just one of the Eagles players that has decided not to go to the White House . And by the way, no invitation from the White House has been extended to the Super Bowl champions yet.

We decided to gauge the opinion of our Facebook friends by posting a question to them, and we put it this way: What do you think of athletes skipping the White House because of Trump? And we gave them two choices principled or pastoring?

The responses ranged from the thoughtful and intelligent to the absurd and hysterical (not to mention the racist and profane). In the grand tradition of New Jerseyans, the gloves really came off with some posters not quite sticking to the question, going on pro or anti-NFL tangents and pro or anti-Trump diatribes. But that’s the fun of Facebook isn’t it?

Especially when you’re talking to New Jersey. Here are my top 10 favorites.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Dennis & Judi are on the air weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tweet them @DennisandJudi or @NJ1015 .