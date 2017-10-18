That’s just nasty! Magician pulls off ‘spooky’ tricks

We were thrilled to have our friends at Six Flags Great Adventure back in studio today with some of their reptilian friends and a very interesting magician.

They're all ready for Fright Fest at the park which will continue through Halloween. I was able to have a nice conversation with "Noodles" the boa constrictor who spent much of the interview on my shoulders.

Photo Credit Bill Spadea TSM NJ

We also had some time in studio to see the really gross act from the magician that accompanied the groups...he put a nail in his face, just a warning before you watch the video that Dan Zarrow shot.

I also caught up with the team and the reptiles outside the studio for a quick chat..yup that's the nail trick in the background...ugh.

