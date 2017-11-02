Terrorism at home — Congressman Tom MacArthur weighs in

On Wednesday I wrote about the tactics we need to implement in order to get a handle on preventing future Islamist terror attacks in our communities. U.S. Congressman Tom MacArthur joined me on Thursday and we discussed what needs to happen in Washington.

He agreed that it's time to revisit programs like the Immigration Diversity Lottery and he shared my concern about the extreme idea from Democratic nominee Phil Murphy potentially putting our state in greater danger.

