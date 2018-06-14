Ten things I learned about New Jersey today

1. New Jersey has over 800 lakes and ponds.

2. We have over 100 rivers and creeks.

3. 34,268 miles of roadways (it seems like half of it is under construction).

4. We have 11 state forests and 36 state parks (the Official New Jersey State Parks & Forests app is pretty handy).

5. Also, we have 127 miles of coastline on the Atlantic.

6. New Jersey has the most diners in the world (I’m not sure who keeps track of that).

7. New Jersey is the most densely populated state in America; we have 1,196 people per square mile (on average, the US has 87 people per square mile).

8. Although “Garden State” is the official nickname of New Jersey, it is also known as the “Crossroads of the Revolution” since so many battles were fought here.

9. The Atlantic City boardwalk was constructed in 1870 to prevent people from tracking sand into the hotels and rail cars.

10. New Jersey has more horses per square mile than any other state.