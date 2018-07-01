Teens, toddler hurt in separate Barnegat Bay incidents

BRICK — Several people were injured in separate incidents on Barngat Bay on Saturday.

A serious injury was reported in an an incident involving a personal watercraft on the bay in Brick. The incident sent at least one person via medical helicopter to Jersey Shore University Medical Center on Saturday afternoon, according to the State Police Marine Services Bureau.

State Police spokesman SFC Jeffrey Flynn said additional information would be available about the incident later on Sunday morning.

The Asbury Park Press reported that teenagers were among those injured in the incident.

In a separate incident, Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastrodardy told New Jersey 101.5 his department's Marine 1 escorted a pleasure craft back to its dock after a 2-year-old suffered a head injury onboard. A separate boat transported the toddler back to shore, according to the sheriff.

Mastronardy said Saturday was a very busy day for the department marine unit

