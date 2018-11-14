Teen shot to death walking home from high school

CAMDEN — The life of a high school student was cut short by gunfire as he walked home on Tuesday.

Camden High School student Javonne Davis, 15, was fatally shot as he walked home from school in Camden at Princess Avenue and Euclid Street on Tuesday afternoon, police said. A person with Davis was also shot at but was not injured.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office, which is leading the investigation, has not yet returned a message about the shooting.

The Camden school district was in "shock and mourning" over Davis' death, according to district spokeswoman Maita Soukup. Grief counseling was available for students affected by Davis' passing and the violence that led to it.

His sisterm Raven Utley, told told 6 ABC Action News that Davis, a freshman, had just earned a four-year Rutgers scholarship.

"He was a scholar! He was one of my students ! That baby had a full scholarship to any Rutgers campus just as his sister and his brother. His sister is my room mate. Y'all took away a person who had a bright future! This city is not safe," Tina Amora wrote on her Faceook page.

Camden police Chaplin EM Barron asked for prayers for Davis' family.

"Tonight I was at the Cooper Hospital with his Mom and brother and sister. Pray for the faculty and staff of the School,His classmates and friends," he wrote on his Facebook page.

