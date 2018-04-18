Teen says Passaic cops kicked, punched her

PASSAIC — A 17-year-old honors student says she was kicked by police after officers asked for her ID as she sat in a car eating ice cream with friends.

The girl and her mother told ABC 7 Eyewitness News police pulled up to a lot on East Monroe Street and asked for an ID. When the girl asked if she could call her mother because she didn't have one, officers started pulling everyone out of the car, she told the station.

Officers then kicked her in the back and pushed her face down to the ground, the teen told the station. She said she was then pushed into the patrol vehicle and searched without being told why.

Video of the teen, whose identity was not disclosed, showed cuts and bruises on her elbow, forehead and back.

Passaic Police Deputy Chief of Police Lt Christopher Storzillo acknowledged the complaint to New Jersey 101.5 but could not confirm any details.

"We did receive a complaint from a juvenile who claimed she was the victim of excessive force. Out internal affairs director is conducting an investigation. We take all complaints seriously, certainly those about excessive force. We do not consider the use of force routine by any stretch and the internal affairs division is currently gathering all of the data," Storzillo said.

The officers involved in the incident remain on active duty during the investigation, according to Storzillo.

