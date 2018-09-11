Teen driver not wearing a seat belt in Howell crash, police say

HOWELL — A 17-year-old is in critical condition after the truck he was driving crashed into a tree on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on Hulses Corner Road when the teen was driving his 2005 Dodge Dakota pickup truck toward Route 9. Police say he went off the road and hit a tree. He was taken to Jersey Shore University Hospital along with a 17-year-old passenger who suffered minor injuries. The driver of the car was not wearing a seat belt, police said.

The investigation into the crash continues. Police are asking anyone with information to call Patrolman Matthew Cherney at 732-938-4575.

