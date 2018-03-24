Teen driver arrested after leading NJ police on chase

ATLANTIC CITY — Three people, including two teens, were arrested after a car and foot chase following a drug deal witnessed by police.

An Atlantic City Police officer on a surveillance assignment on Atlantic Avenue Saturday afternoon watched the deal happen, and alerted other officers to stop the car, according to police. Police said the driver of the car, a 16-year-old city resident, pulled away from a police vehicle when its emergency lights were turned on. He led them on a pursuit into Pleasantville and Egg Harbor Township, police said.

The car, which police said was stolen from Egg Harbor, hit two cars during the pursuit. During the second crash at Delaware and Arctic Avenues the trio left the car and fled on foot, but were eventually apprehended.

The driver, along with Nehemiah Letson, 25, of Pleasantville and a 15-year-old boy from Atlantic City were all taken into custody.

Leston was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent to distribute. He was released pending a future court date.

The 16-year-old driver was charged with eluding, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice, receiving stolen property, and numerous traffic summonses. He is being held at the Harborfields Detention Facility. The 15-year-old male from Atlantic City, who was found to be in possession of 20 grams of marijuana was charged with receiving stolen property, obstruction of justice, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Police asked anyone who witnessed the incident to call them at 609-347-5766.

