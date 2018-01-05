Contact Us
Teen girl dies, dozens poisoned in Perth Amboy by carbon monoxide

By Associated Press January 5, 2018 5:25 AM

PERTH AMBOY — New Jersey police say a teenager is dead and dozens of Perth Amboy residents and police officers were sickened after an outbreak of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Perth Amboy police say at least 35 people were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning, including at least seven police officers. Three relatives of the 13-year-old girl killed — a man in his 40s, a 21-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl — remain in critical condition after the exposure at a 12-unit building.

Police say they responded to the building around 4 p.m. Thursday.

The three-story building has 12 apartments, according to property records.

How to run a generator safely

The city of Perth Amboy put up displaced residents in a hotel Thursday night. Firefighters were searching for the source of the carbon monoxide late Thursday.

Authorities say they are looking to see if carbon monoxide detectors in the building worked.

