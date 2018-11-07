Tanker truck smashes into Jackson market — teen now charged

JACKSON — A 17-year-old girl was issued a summons for careless driving in connection with the crash that caused a tanker truck to drive into Glory’s Market last Thursday .

Jackson police say the girl, who is still hospitalized, was traveling northbound on Cedar Swamp Road and made a left in front of the southbound truck and failed to yield. The truck, carrying a load of powdered concrete, swerved into the store at the intersection with Commodore Boulevard, according to police.

Police said a forensics examination determined use of her cell phone was not a factor in the crash. A separate, close exam of the truck by the State Police Commercial Carrier Unit concluded the truck had no safety violations.

A 69-year-old male customer also remains hospitalized with injuries from the crash. The truck driver, a 54-year-old Toms River man, and a 61-year-old store clerk have been released from their respective hospitals.

Police did not disclose the identities of anyone involved with the crash.

On its Facebook page, Glory's Market said it continues to assess and clean up from the crash and their liquor department is open for business.

"We want to thank everyone who has been so supportive though this ordeal. We are grateful that those who were injured will recover," the store's message read.

