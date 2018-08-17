Teen charged in Hillsborough attempted home invasion

HILLSBOROUGH — An 18-year-old is in custody and police are looking for a second suspect in connection to an aborted home invasion early Thursday.

Someone rang the doorbell and tripped the lights of a motion detector at a home on Mersher Court around 1:20 a.m., according to Somerset County Michael Robertson. The homeowner initially didn't see anyone outside their home but then heard a noise in the house.

Police responding to a 911 call saw two men inside a fenced in area who ran off on foot. They also found blood on a broken basement window, a handgun police believe was accidentally fired into the home and a vehicle that didn't belong to any neighbors.

Jhamir Hoagland, of Franklin, was taken into custody when he returned to the vehicle. Police said he had an injury to his left wrist and had mud on his clothes and shoes.

Hoagland was charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree burglary, third-degree hindering apprehension, a disorderly persons offense of criminal mischief, and a petty disorderly person’s offense of defiant trespass. He was being held at the Somerset County Jail pending his detention hearing.

Robertson asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100, or Hillsborough Township Police at 908-369-4323.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ