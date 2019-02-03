Teen boy rescued from Trenton feeder canal, rushed to hospital

TRENTON — A teenage boy was rescued from a canal near Trenton High School West on Sunday afternoon.

The 14-year-old was walking on a tow path alongside the canal with several friends when he fell in around 12:30 p.m., according to Trenton police spokesman Lt. Peter Szpakowski, who said the boy was chasing a basketball when he fell in.

The teen, whose identity was not disclosed, was taken to Helene Fuld Medical Center. He was later flown to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) in critical condition.

The canal feeder is part of a bridge that runs alongside Cadawalader Park's southern edge and crosses Parkside Avenue.

Szpakowski said the incident remained under investigation.

