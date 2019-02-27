Teacher turned comedian and severed deer head

Chris Astrella won our first #MakeJessicaLaugh contest and performed at the top of his game on stage at the Comedy Cove in Springfield.

Before the show, me, Jessica Gibson, Jay Black and club owner Gene Nagel talked with Chris about being a teacher and trying his hand at comedy. His material is hilarious.

The conversation behind the scenes of course took every unexpected turn. And yes, I showed up a few minutes late and disrupted the entire thing with the story of the severed deer head .

