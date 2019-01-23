Teacher threatened to ‘shoot up’ NJ preschool, police say

ELMWOOD PARK — A teacher who threatened to "shoot up" her preschool was charged after officers searched her home and found three legally owned guns, police say.

Gina Schroeder, 39, of Nutley made the comment last week, and told her colleagues she had three guns at home, Elmwood Police Chief Michael Foligno told NorthJersey.com . A search of her car by a K9 unit found no weapon, according to Foligno.

The legally owned weapons were found during a search of her home by Nutley Police, he said.

She was charged with making terroristic threats and illegal possession of prescription drugs and jailed, according to the Bergen County Jail's website. Records show she also used the name "Gina Stockhausen."

Schroeder was released after her bail was paid.

