Teacher, accused of molesting 6-year-old, won’t face prison time

TEANECK — The most serious charges have been dropped against a substitute teacher accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl — as part of a plea deal that also cost him his teaching license.

Richard Kraus was charged in March, 2017 after telling police he became aroused when the girl began gyrating after jumping into his lap while he was working at the Lowell Elementary School in Teaneck, according to NorthJersey.com. Kraus said he may have cupped her butt when she jumped, but denied being a pedophile.

The girl's parents, however, allege he asked her to touch his penis and he touched her private parts, according to the report.

According to the report, Kraus was sentenced to five years of probation on an endangerment charge as part of the deal. He will not have to register as a sex offender. More serious charges of sexual assault were dropped.

An assistant prosecutor told a judge that a probationary sentence was the best way to end the case, according to the report.

