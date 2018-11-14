NJIT student from Sussex killed in Newark hit-and-run

NEWARK — An NJIT student was killed Tuesday night when she crossed the street and was struck by a driver who did not stop.

Naomi R. Segura, 25 of Byram, was hit about 9:20 p.m. on Central Avenue and Summit Street on the border of the New Jersey Institute of Technology campus, according to Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II. She was taken to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 1:10 a.m.

Stephens said the driver of a second car stopped and called police.

Segura was a law, technology, and culture major and member of the Student Senate's Lobbying Committee, according to the student newspaper, The Vector.

Stephens asked anyone with information about the incident to call the the Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432.

