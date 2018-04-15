Tax Day is Tuesday, New Jersey

Don't panic, New Jersey!

It's April 15th. But...taxes are never due on a Sunday.

And, we can thank the residents of Washington D.C. for a few days of grace for last-minute filers...

Taxes are due on Tuesday, April 17th because of D.C's "Emancipation Holiday."

Are you ready?

I always say that I'm going to get my taxes done early. But, somehow, I always end up putting off the chore til just before the due-date!

The "most taxing" year for me (literally and figuratively) was somewhere in the mid-1990s. I had to fill out my federal tax forms. Plus New Jersey. Plus New York State, and New York City ( city use tax ). On top of that, I was missing forms! Of course...

I spent plenty of last-minute time talking with accountant friends, asking tough questions, and then crossing my fingers, filling in the numbers, and hoping for the best. That year, I drove to the post office, and got everything postmarked at about 11:45pm.

Talk about "last-minute!" I thought my head was going to explode!

And, that's when I realized that it, literally, did not pay to have several jobs, in several states. Especially, when those states did not have tax reciprocity with New Jersey!

Hmmm...wasn't former Governor Chris Christie trying to make up for a shortfall by eliminating reciprocity, a few years back?

Isn't a bill currently under consideration to make sure that reciprocity (with Pennsylvania) can NEVER be repealed?

Meanwhile ...the tax-filing clock is (still) ticking!

If you need last-minute help figuring your Federal Taxes, there are several avenues to take:

Online, go to IRS.gov/help --OR-- IRS.gov/letushelp

Booklets and forms are available at your local library, and many post offices (unless their supply is exhausted). You may also want to check with your town or county to see if local help is available.

New Jersey tax questions?

Online: www.njtaxation.org

Call 1-800-323-4400 or 609-826-4400 (automated information)

Call 609-292-6400 to speak directly to a Division of Taxation representative, for tax information and assistance.

At this late date, may be you should e-file.........

Good luck!