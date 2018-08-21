Tax cop charged with stealing money from NJ business

DUNELLEN — A man training to investigate tax crimes is facing charges of stealing from one of the companies he was investigating.

Hamilton resident Timothy Bailey, who was working as a special agent trainee for the Division of Taxation, has been charged with fourth-degree theft by unlawful taking, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey. Bailey was arrested after an investigation by the prosecutor's office, the New Jersey Department of Treasury and the Dunellen Police Department.

At the time of his arrest, Bailey was in his probationary period and took more than $200 from an unidentified establishment in Dunellen on August 16 during an investigation. He was hired in December and has been suspended with pay, pending an internal investigation, Carey said.

The investigation is ongoing and Carey encouraged anyone with information about the case to call Detective Kevin Schroeck at 732-745-3927, Special Agent in Charge Charles Giblin at 609-588-5017 or Detective Brian O'Neill of the Dunellen police at 732-968-3000.

More From New Jersey 101.5