Taste of Country Festival has announced more artists who will be joining its seventh annual festival on June 7-9 in Hunter Mountain, N.Y.

Country music stars Brett Eldredge, Josh Turner, Brett Young and Walker Hayes will take the stage alongside headliners Keith Urban, Rascal Flatts, Little Big Town, and Brooks & Dunn. They’ll all be joined by Michael Ray, LANCO, Lindsay Ell, Runaway June, Tyler Rich and Brandon Lay, Ross Ellis, and Adam Doleac.

Turner needs no introduction as a country super star with four No. 1 singles to his name and three albums having topped the Billboard U.S. Country chart. Eldredge and Young continue to blaze up the country music charts with 5 and 3 No. 1 singles, respectively. Expect more singles soon from Young who just released his newest album Ticket to L.A. in December 2018.

Up-and-coming artists Ellis, Rich, and Doleac are sure to bring fresh faces and new tunes to the stage as they at Taste of Country Music Festival for the first time.

