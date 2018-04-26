Take Your Child to Work Day at New Jersey 101.5

EWING — Parents at countless companies and agencies across the country brought their children to work on Thursday for Take Your Child to Work Day.

The sons and daughters of employees of New Jersey 101.5 got a behind-the-scenes look at a major radio station — visiting with the sales team, the journalists in the newsroom and the producers and hosts in the studios.

The kids then rolled up their sleeves to script and record their own newscast and create their own commercial. Take a listen above.