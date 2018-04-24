Take action with Easterseals NJ and Spadea at local event

On Saturday, April 28th, I will be hosting a great event raising money for Easterseals New Jersey. My co-host is UFC fighter Matt "The Hammer" Hamill. Really looking forward to an outstanding event helping people and families who face disabilities and special needs challenges every day.

Easterseals is an organization focused on helping people with disabilities. They have locations throughout New Jersey with at least one in every county. The Hammer has a great story of triumph over adversity as he was born deaf.

Anysa and Yasmin from Easterseals NJ joined me on Tuesday morning in order to talk about the effort of the organization and the importance of fundraising events like this one. Join me on Saturday and help a good cause if you can!

