Swastika painted on cop car in Ocean County

PLUMSTEAD — A township police vehicle was vandalized with a spray-painted hate symbol.

Police said Friday that that vehicle had been left Thursday at a Mavis Tire on County Route 539 for repairs overnight.

"An individual thought it would be a good idea to vandalize said vehicle by spray painting a swastika on it as it was left unattended in the parking lot overnight," the department said on Facebook.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call 609-758-7185.

