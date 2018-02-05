SUV found in NJ lake, elderly man inside dies

WEST WINDSOR — A man was found dead inside an SUV partially submerged in a lake inside Mercer County Park on Monday morning.

Police and rescue crews pulled the 2008 Ford Edge out of Mercer Lake near the Caspersen Rowing Center around 8:30 a.m. and found an 85-year-old Ewing man inside, according to West Windsor Police spokesman Lt. Mark Lee.

Lee said the man was declared dead at the scene, but did not disclose his identity.

Photojournalist Brian McCarthy at the park watched as the SUV was loaded onto a flatbed truck and taken from the scene.

The rowing center is located at the end of Post Road at the edge of the water

The department issued a warning on Monday morning about slippery roads in the Township.

It's the second instance of a car winding up in a lake in Mercer County in the past two days.

A Subaru Impreza driven by Bernadette Joseph, 40, of Hamilton hit a guard rail on on Broad Street on Saturday morning and went into Gropp's Lake. Joseph and passenger Annelisa Forestin, 18, were submerged for 20 minutes before being pulled out of the icy lake by rescue workers.

Both women remained in critical condition at Helene Fuld Medical Center, according to spokeswoman Kate Stier.

