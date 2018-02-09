SUV flees Union crash, slams into house, police say

UNION (Union County) — An SUV struck a house after fleeing a crash on Friday morning.

Union Police said six or seven people were injured when a brick face home on Cedar Avenue in Union Township was struck around 7:30 a.m. The SUV had been in a crash on Vauxhall Avenue and left the scene, and turned onto the dead-end street.

ABC 7 Eyewitness News video taken from overhead shows the front of the red SUV up against the house, with a crumpled hood. The SUV did not break through the wall, but it appears some bricks were knocked loose, creating a small hole in the front of the house. The house is located across the street from a daycare center.

Union Fire Chief Mike Scanio later told Tap into Union there were five children age 6 through 18 in car and and adult . They were lying on the front lawn of the home when fire and police arrived, Scanio told the news site. The chief thought the family was all from one family.

Police said there were no serious injuries and no fatalities. One person was in the home at the time and was not injured.

The incident remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.

