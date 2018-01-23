Contact Us
SUV being chased by cops crashes through bus stop, kills man

By Dan Alexander January 23, 2018 11:39 AM

JERSEY CITY — A high speed chase early Tuesday morning led to a pedestrian being struck and killed by the vehicle being pursued, authorities say.

A man in his 30s was killed at the intersection of Communipaw Ave and Kennedy Blvd around 4:45 a.m., according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office. Police told ABC 7 Eyewitness News the SUV being chased crashed through a bus stop and hit a pedestrian after jumping the curb.

IJersey City Mayor Steven Fulop in a separate Twitter message called the incident “horrible” and said the car was being pursued by the Hudson County Sheriff’s Department.

A witness told the Jersey Journal that they heard what sounded like a loud explosion and saw a body lying on the street. The newspaper said it viewed surveillance video from a 7-Eleven store that recorded the crash that showed the  impact which also appeared to be an explosion.

Witnesses told the paper that police didn’t realize the driver of the SUV struck a pedestrian until they let the officers know.

“If we didn’t say something, nobody would have known that body was there,” the report quotes David King, one of the witnesses, saying.

The NJ.com report said multiple moving and parked cars were hit throughout the chase.

It wasn’t clear from initial reports and statements by authorities what prompted the police chase, or what charges the driver of the SUV may face.

Category: New Jersey News

