SUV barrels through window into AutoZone store in Bergen County

HACKENSACK — First responders had quite the cleanup on Tuesday night when an SUV crashed straight through a store window.

The fire department responded to Auto Zone on Old River Street at around 9 p.m, where the Volvo was stopped in the middle of the sales floor. No injuries were reported, according to Hackensack police.

Janet Blake, 52, said that she was pulling into the parking lot when she mistakenly hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and drove into the storefront, according to police.

The driver and her 35-year-old passenger were not injured, nor was anyone inside the store.

The vehicle came to rest alongside aisles 1, 2 and 3. Hackensack Building Department officials responded to the scene and determined the structural integrity of the building was not compromised.

No summonses were issued, police said, though a follow-up investigation has not yet been completed.

Auto Zone car crash (City of Hackensack Fire Department)

