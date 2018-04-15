Suspicious death reported in Jersey City park

JERSEY CITY — The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man found in a local park.

The body, identified only as a man, was found in the area of Manhattan and Central avenues. according to county prosecutor Esther Surarez. After the man's body was found in Pershing Field he was brought to Jersey City Medical Center where he died on Sunday morning, police told NJ.com .

The Jersey Journal said unnamed sources claimed there may have been an altercation in the park before the man died, and that he may have been in his 60s or 70s.

No other information about the incident was available as of Sunday afternoon.

