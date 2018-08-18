Suspects took Uber to Old Bridge to break into cars, police say

OLD BRIDGE — Police are looking for surveillance video captured a group of men who traveled from Newark via Uber with the intent of breaking into and stealing cars early Thursday morning.

Two cars were reported stolen early Thursday morning within blocks of each other in the Sayrewoods South area, according to police. A Nissan Rogue was stolen from the 100 block of Cindy Street and a Mazda 3 was taken from Sioux Street. Multiple car burglaries were also reported to police.

Police said they arrested one of the crooks, a teenager who admitted to being part of the group.

Police said the men pulled on door handles and looked into cars about 3:40 a.m.

The juvenile was found to have warrants from Sussex and Essex counties.

Story continues after the video:

Police released video of one of the burglaries showing two suspects walking on a sidewalk in front of the home. One of the suspects walks up to a car parked in a driveway, tripping the home's motion detector to turning on an outdoor light. The other continues walking.

The suspect gets into the car from the driver's side and sits inside for about 16 seconds. The suspects then exits the car emptyhanded.

Police said residents should lock up their vehicles at night and to not keep any valuables inside.

Police asked residents to review their home surveillance footage taken between midnight and 5 a.m. for images of the suspects they may have captured.

Anyone with footage was asked by police to call 732-721-5600 x3181.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day. Email