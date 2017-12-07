Suspected shoplifters’ SUV drags guard through mall lot (VIDEO)

WAYNE — Police are looking for three women who were caught on video dragging a loss prevention guard with their car in the parking lot of Willowbrook Mall last week.

The guard from the mall's Lord & Taylor approached the white Nissan SUV the three women were in, outside the store last Thursday evening, Wayne Police said. The driver took off with the guard hanging on the driver's door, according to Wayne Police. They were suspected of shoplifting inside the store.

In surveillance video released by Wayne Police, the officer falls off the door as the SUV takes a sharp right turn and lands facedown on the pavement as the SUV speeds off weaving through spaces. The guard suffered concussion and a laceration and continues to recover, police said.

Police said they could not locate the SUV, a rental with New York license plates HFE2593.

The SUV's driver was described as a heavy set black female who had long black hair, wore a black zipper style jacket and a long blue floral pattern skirt.

The second woman in the SUV was also black, had a thin build with a long black-haired pony tail, police said. The second woman also wore a long black shirt, long black skirt, and gray hooded sweatshirt underneath a white sweater.

The third woman was black with blonde hair, and wore a Ushanka Russian-style winter hat, white shirt, black jacket and long black skirt, police said.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call Wayne Police at 973-694-0600.

