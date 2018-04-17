Suspected NJ arsonist wanted on attempted murder charge

TOMS RIVER — A man who tried to burn down a Jersey Shore property is wanted on attempted murder and aggravated arson charges.

Kenneth Lyons, 36, of Ocean Township, was not at his home when police went to arrest him in connection with a fire at 6 Castro Grove Road, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Joseph D. Coronato.

Lyons is an acquaintance of the owner of the property, according to Coronato, and set fire to the residence and the property outside the home about 1:30 a.m. April 7.

Lyons is described a 5 feet 9 inches and weighs about 204 pounds.

Coronato asked anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lyons to call Toms River police at 732-349-0150 ext. 1338.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ