Man shot four at people in failed carjacking, police say

HAMILTON (Mercer) — As many as four people were shot at in connection with an attempted carjacking on Saturday night, police said.

Hamilton Police said Cedrick Hodges, 34, of Trenton got into the backseat of a car that had just been parked on Broad Street around 9:20 p.m. and demanded the driver, a 53-year-old woman, give him the car. The woman instead ran off to get her husband, police said.

As her husband went to the car Hodges shot at him twice with a sawed off shotgun as as they left, police said.

As officers looked for Hodges they found a man that fit his description fighting with a 67-year-old man on Lafayette Ave., police said. Police believe Hodges fled and fired a shot in the air near the man. Police also found a 25-year-old Trenton man and another man they allege were shot by Hodges at Capital Health Fuld Hospital, police said.

Officers later found a sawed off shotgun on the ground in an alley between Lafayette Ave and Harrison Ave, police said. Hodges was arrested at Genesee Street and Lily Street.

Hodges was charged with attempted murder, carjacking, aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

Hamilton Police asked anyone with information about this incident to call them at 609-689-5823.