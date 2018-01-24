Contact Us
Seven surprising ways you’re wasting money — Forever 39 Podcast

By Forever 39 January 24, 2018 6:00 AM

Living paycheck to paycheck? Constantly dreaming you’ll hit the lottery? If money is always tight, it might be time to look at the ways you’re wasting you’re money.

We all know America is a pretty consumer-driven society. In fact, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the average consumer earning approximately $50,000 a year spends between $15,000 to $16,000 per year on consumer goods! WOW. That’s a lot of money!

There are ways to cut corners, though, and if you’re like us, there are probably a lot of things you’re wasting your money on that you could do without — the daily Starbucks fix, going to eating out five times per week, or buying the latest fashion trends.

In this Forever 39 podcast, we reference an article published by FashionBeans that lists seven ways many consumers are wasting their money. Not only do we tell you what they are, but we even offer a few of our own.

What are you wasting your money on? Have you tried to stop, or did you find an alternative that is less costly? Let us know by emailing us at forever39@nj1015.com.

Also from this week’s Forever 39 podcast — Men and Valentine’s Day. PLUS: Vacation disappointments. Click on the podcast player above to hear the entire episode.

Share your thoughts on all of them below, on Twitter, on Facebook or at forever39@nj1015.com.

— Annette and Megan, Forever 39

Get to know your hosts: Annette and Megan

Join us for next week’s podcast when we discuss our favorite the NEW dating rules, our favorite beauty hacks, and cell phone addictions.

